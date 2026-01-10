Live Radio
Princeton earns 76-60 victory over Yale

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 5:49 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Hicke’s 27 points helped Princeton defeat Yale 76-60 on Saturday.

Hicke had five rebounds for the Tigers (6-11, 2-0 Ivy League). Dalen Davis scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jack Stanton finished with 10 points.

Nick Townsend finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1). Yale also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Samson Aletan. Trevor Mullin also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

