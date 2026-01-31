Pennsylvania takes on Columbia after Gayle’s 20-point showing

Columbia Lions (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-7, 2-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-7, 2-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Columbia after Mataya Gayle scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 62-58 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Quakers have gone 5-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Katie Collins leads the Quakers with 8.3 boards.

The Lions are 5-1 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Pennsylvania averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 12.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Quakers. Gayle is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Fliss Henderson is averaging 7.9 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.