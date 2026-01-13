Patterson, Habhab help Eastern Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 77-59

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Addison Patterson had 20 points and Mohammad Habhab posted a double-double to guide Eastern Michigan over…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Addison Patterson had 20 points and Mohammad Habhab posted a double-double to guide Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois 77-59 on Tuesday night.

Patterson added five rebounds for the Eagles (9-9, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Habhab finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Gregory Lawson II hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Makhai Valentine led the way for the Huskies (5-11, 1-4) with 20 points and six rebounds. Taj Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gianni Cobb pitched in with nine points, seven assists and three steals.

Eastern Michigan carried a slim two-point lead into halftime as Patterson led the way with six points. Eastern Michigan took a nine-point lead in the second half thanks to a 15-3 scoring run. Patterson led his club in second-half scoring with 14 points.

