Otshudi’s 16 lead Marshall over James Madison 66-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Otshudi scored 16 points as Marshall beat James Madison 66-64 on Wednesday.

Otshudi had five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Speer added 15 points and Wyatt Fricks finished with 11 points.

The Dukes (8-8, 1-3) were led by Justin McBride, who posted 14 points. James Madison also got 12 points and two steals from Eddie Ricks III. Preston Fowler also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

