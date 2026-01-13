Okojie, Bryson score 16 each to help Howard beat Delaware State 84-58

Ose Okokie and Travelle Bryson scored 16 points apiece to help Howard defeat Delaware State 84-58 on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ose Okokie and Travelle Bryson scored 16 points apiece to help Howard defeat Delaware State 84-58 on Monday night.

Okojie also had five rebounds for the Bison (10-8, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryson added six assists. Cedric Taylor III pitched in with 15 points and six rebounds.

Miles Webb led the way for the Hornets (5-13, 0-3) with 19 points. Ponce James added 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

