Oklahoma State visits Utah after Dawes’ 23-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-11, 1-6 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oklahoma State after Keanu Dawes scored 23 points in Utah’s 91-78 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Utes are 8-3 on their home court. Utah is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowboys have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Utah makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Oklahoma State averages 86.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 81.5 Utah allows.

The Utes and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is scoring 22.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kanye Clary is averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 2-8, averaging 78.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.