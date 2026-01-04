Okananwa scores 34 points, and No. 7 Maryland rebounds from its first loss to beat Indiana 82-67

Oluchi Okananwa scored a career-high 34 points, and No. 7 Maryland rebounded from its first loss of the season, beating Indiana 82-67 on Sunday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored a career-high 34 points, and No. 7 Maryland rebounded from its first loss of the season, beating Indiana 82-67 on Sunday night.

The Terrapins (15-1, 3-1 Big Ten) forced 16 turnovers in the first half while allowing only 17 field goal attempts — and just six in the second quarter. Indiana (11-5, 0-4) shot 65% in the half but still trailed 39-32 thanks to all of those giveaways and Maryland’s control of the boards.

The Terps scored the first 12 points of the second half, pushed their lead as high as 21 in the third quarter and then cruised from there.

Maryland was coming off a 73-70 loss at Illinois on Thursday. Back on their home court, the Terrapins honored their 2006 national championship team before the game, then took care of the Hoosiers.

Okananwa scored a career-high 28 points in a win over Wisconsin late last month, then surpassed that number Sunday, going 12 of 22 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Terps.

Maya Makalusky led the Hoosiers with 20 points.

Indiana’s Shay Ciezki, who entered averaging a Big Ten-best 23.2 points, was held to 17 on just nine field goal attempts. The Hoosiers have lost three straight.

Indiana took a brief 14-13 lead in the first quarter but trailed 25-20 when it was over, and that was the Hoosiers’ highest-scoring period.

Indiana: At Nebraska on Thursday night.

Maryland: At Rutgers on Thursday night.

