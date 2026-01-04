Oglesby and Middle Tennessee host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5, 2-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Sam Houston after Alec Oglesby scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 88-51 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 6-1 on their home court. Middle Tennessee scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 0-2 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is third in college basketball with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Veljko Ilic averaging 3.6.

Middle Tennessee averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Bearkats meet Sunday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Torey Alston is averaging 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Manning is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.