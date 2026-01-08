Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Garrett’s 30-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 4-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7…

Cleveland State Vikings (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 4-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Cleveland State after Isaac Garrett scored 30 points in Oakland’s 96-73 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-0 at home. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 15.0 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 5.5.

The Vikings are 1-4 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oakland’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 79.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 83.5 Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Vikings match up Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 assists. Garrett is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Tre Beard is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Vikings. Chevalier Emery is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

