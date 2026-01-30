Northern Illinois hosts Central Michigan following Morson’s 27-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-7, 6-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-16, 2-7 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (12-7, 6-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-16, 2-7 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Madi Morson scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 76-70 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies are 2-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chippewas have gone 6-3 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Northern Illinois is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Serracanta is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games.

Taylor Anderson is averaging 5.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

