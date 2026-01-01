Northern Colorado visits Montana State after Denker’s 33-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (10-3) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5;…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-3) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Montana State after Quinn Denker scored 33 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-81 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Montana State averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bears are 5-1 in road games. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.4.

Montana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Montana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Miller is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Denker is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Bears. Wisne is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

