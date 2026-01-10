North Texas visits Wichita State following Stevenson’s 21-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 1-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 1-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Wichita State after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 21 points in North Texas’ 74-70 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers have gone 7-2 in home games. Wichita State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mean Green have gone 1-2 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Wichita State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Karon Boyd is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Stevenson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

