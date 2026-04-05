Huff scores career-high 38 as West Virginia tops Oklahoma 89-82 in OT to win CBC title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Honor Huff made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 38 to propel West Virginia to an…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Honor Huff made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 38 to propel West Virginia to an 89-82 overtime victory over Oklahoma on Sunday in the championship game of the College Basketball Crown Tournament.

The senior guard teamed up with Jasper Floyd to do all the scoring in a game-ending 13-0 run for the Mountaineers (21-14) after spotting the Sooners (21-16) the first six points in OT. Floyd missed his first eight shots before sinking 3-pointers on both sides of one by Huff in a 9-0 run that gave West Virginia the lead for good at 85-82. Huff scored the final four points at the foul line.

Huff made 9 of 19 shots with seven of the misses coming from beyond the arc. He made all 12 of his free throws and had four assists. Chance Moore totaled 19 points — on 7-for-8 shooting — and 10 rebounds off the bench. Brenen Lorient added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 24 points and seven assists. Tae Davis had 19 points and Xzayvier Brown scored 13.

Huff hit his first five 3-pointers and West Virginia jumped out to a 26-11 lead in the first 9:25. Davis had a three-point play in a 9-0 run and another one with 22 seconds left as Oklahoma battled back to lead 41-37 at halftime.

Pack sank a 3-pointer 3:31 into the second half to give Oklahoma its first double-digit lead 52-42.

Huff hit a 3 and two free throws and Lorient scored after a Sooners’ shot-clock violation to tie it 71-all with 1:45 remaining.

Pack and Huff traded 3-pointers, but Davis turned it over and then fouled Huff, who hit both free throws with 33 seconds remaining. Davis tied it at 76 with a layup, forcing OT.

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