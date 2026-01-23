No. 8 Louisville plays Boston College after Berry’s 33-point game

Boston College Eagles (4-17, 0-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (18-3, 8-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (4-17, 0-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (18-3, 8-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Louisville hosts Boston College after Imari Berry scored 33 points in Louisville’s 88-80 win over the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Cardinals have gone 11-2 at home. Louisville is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-8 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Louisville’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 62.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 59.6 Louisville gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.2 points for the Cardinals. Berry is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

Lily Carmody is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 9.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 32.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 23.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

