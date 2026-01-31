No. 20 Duke hosts Wake Forest following Brown’s 30-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-10, 2-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-6, 10-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-10, 2-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-6, 10-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces No. 20 Duke after Milan Brown scored 30 points in Wake Forest’s 109-103 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Blue Devils are 7-1 in home games. Duke is seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Toby Fournier leads the Blue Devils with 7.7 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 2-8 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Duke scores 75.6 points, 12.5 more per game than the 63.1 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Duke gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mary Carter is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Grace Oliver is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.