Nicholls State hosts SFA following Patrick’s 29-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-3, 8-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-10, 7-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Nicholls State after Lateef Patrick scored 29 points in SFA’s 84-79 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Colonels are 5-1 in home games. Nicholls State has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lumberjacks are 8-1 against Southland opponents. SFA has a 12-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nicholls State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game SFA gives up. SFA’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Narit Chotikavanic is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 10.9 points. Keon Thompson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

