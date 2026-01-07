New Orleans visits SE Louisiana after Collins’ 21-point game

New Orleans Privateers (0-13, 0-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-10, 1-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (0-13, 0-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-10, 1-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on New Orleans after Aliyah Collins scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 87-72 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions have gone 2-3 at home. SE Louisiana is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Privateers have gone 0-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana averages 60.3 points per game, 27.1 fewer points than the 87.4 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.6 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

The Lions and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Banks is averaging 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Privateers. Shanihya Brown is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 65.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.