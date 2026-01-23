New Mexico takes on Nevada in conference matchup

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-5, 6-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-4, 6-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-5, 6-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-4, 6-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Price and Nevada visit Tomislav Buljan and New Mexico in MWC play.

The Lobos have gone 11-0 at home. New Mexico is the best team in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 6-2 in MWC play. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Price averaging 6.0.

New Mexico averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada scores 9.5 more points per game (77.0) than New Mexico gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Lobos and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

