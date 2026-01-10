New Haven wins 65-55 over Fairleigh Dickinson

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Andre Pasha’s 16 points helped New Haven defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 65-55 on Saturday. Pasha shot…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Andre Pasha’s 16 points helped New Haven defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 65-55 on Saturday.

Pasha shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Chargers (7-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 14 points and added five assists. Najimi George finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Knights (5-12, 2-2) were led by David Jevtic, who recorded 13 points. Joey Niesman added 12 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Eric Parnell had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.