Nevada hosts Grand Canyon following Camper’s 20-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-6, 6-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-6, 6-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Grand Canyon after Corey Camper Jr. scored 20 points in Nevada’s 80-73 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack are 9-2 in home games. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 2.8.

The Antelopes are 6-2 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Nevada scores 76.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.3 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 74.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.1 Nevada allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Price is averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wolf Pack. Camper is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Makaih Williams is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.2 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

