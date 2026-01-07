Mercyhurst visits Fuller and LIU

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-7, 2-0 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-7, 2-0 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Mercyhurst after Jamal Fuller scored 21 points in LIU’s 74-55 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks are 3-1 in home games. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fuller averaging 4.5.

The Lakers have gone 1-1 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst is eighth in the NEC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

LIU scores 76.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 66.9 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 67.1 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 79.3 LIU allows.

The Sharks and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

