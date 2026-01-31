Memphis hosts Tulane following McDaniel’s 23-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (10-10, 5-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (10-10, 5-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Tulane after Dug McDaniel scored 23 points in Memphis’ 92-65 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. Memphis averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Green Wave are 3-5 against AAC opponents. Tulane gives up 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Memphis is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Memphis allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Aaron Bradshaw is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.