McNeese hosts Searles and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (8-8, 7-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-3, 6-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces McNeese after Jaylen Searles scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 90-77 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys have gone 8-0 at home. McNeese averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 12-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Colonels have gone 7-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks seventh in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalik Dunkley averaging 2.5.

McNeese averages 84.3 points, 9.0 more per game than the 75.3 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State scores 8.0 more points per game (76.4) than McNeese gives up (68.4).

The Cowboys and Colonels match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging nine points. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Searles is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Dunkley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.