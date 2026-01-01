Madison Booker has 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 Texas past Missouri 89-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker matched her season high with 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jordan Lee…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker matched her season high with 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jordan Lee scored a career-best 23 points to help No. 2 Texas overcome a slow start to beat Missouri 89-71 on Thursday night.

Ashton Judd added 12 points for Texas (16-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) in her first game in Columbia since playing for Missouri from 2022-25.

Grace Slaughter scored 20 points, and Abbey Schreacke added 15 for Missouri (12-4, 0-1), which was playing without second-leading scorer Shannon Dowell for the third straight game as she nurses a lower body injury.

The Longhorns did not lead until Lee hit a 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter to pull ahead 35-33.

Texas led 41-38 at halftime and outscored Missouri 48-33 in the second half.

Rori Harmon had a career-best eight steals for the Longhorns as Missouri committed 30 turnovers despite hitting 23 of 43 shots (53%) from the field. Texas had not allowed a team to shoot better than 50 percent from the field this season.

Booker, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, posted her fifth double-double of the season and has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games.

Missouri led 24-20 after the first quarter after shooting 9 for 13 from the field, including 5 for 6 on 3s.

Chloe Sotell scored five points on a pair of baskets to lead the Tigers on a 14-2 run over the game’s first three minutes.

Texas: Hosts No. 15 Mississippi on Sunday.

Missouri: Visits No. 11 Kentucky on Sunday.

