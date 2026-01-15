Little Rock wins 74-63 against Eastern Illinois

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh’s 17 points helped Little Rock defeat Eastern Illinois 74-63 on Thursday night. Nzeh…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh’s 17 points helped Little Rock defeat Eastern Illinois 74-63 on Thursday night.

Nzeh also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (8-10, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnathan Lawson scored 15 points and added six assists. Cameron Wallace had 14 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Zion Fruster finished with 14 points and two steals for the Panthers (7-11, 4-4). Eastern Illinois also got 11 points from Kooper Jacobi.

