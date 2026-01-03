Lipscomb defeats North Florida 82-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titas Sargiunas had 19 points in Lipscomb’s 82-74 victory against North Florida on Saturday. Sargiunas shot…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titas Sargiunas had 19 points in Lipscomb’s 82-74 victory against North Florida on Saturday.

Sargiunas shot 7 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bisons (9-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Charlie Williams scored 14 points, going 5 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Grant Asman had 12 points and shot 5 for 13 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kent Jackson led the way for the Ospreys (2-13, 0-2) with 19 points and six rebounds. North Florida also got 19 points and four assists from Kamrin Oriol. Dante Oliver also had 11 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Ospreys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

