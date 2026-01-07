Lehigh earns 66-58 win over Holy Cross

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Edouard Benoit scored 22 points as Lehigh beat Holy Cross 66-58 on Wednesday. Benoit had five…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Edouard Benoit scored 22 points as Lehigh beat Holy Cross 66-58 on Wednesday.

Benoit had five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League). Hank Alvey scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Nasir Whitlock had 10 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Gabe Warren led the way for the Crusaders (6-10, 1-2) with 15 points. Joe Nugent added 12 points for Holy Cross.

Lehigh took the lead for good with 41 seconds to go in the first half. The score was 33-30 at halftime, with Alvey racking up 12 points. Lehigh used a 10-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 45-34 with 15:37 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.