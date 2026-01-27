Kugel scores 17, Burks hits late 3 and UCF rallies late to beat Arizona State 79-76

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 17 points, Jordan Burks hit a late 3-pointer and finished with 15 points,…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 17 points, Jordan Burks hit a late 3-pointer and finished with 15 points, and UCF rallied to beat Arizona State 79-76 on Tuesday night.

UCF used a 14-2 run to tie it 72-all with 2:30 remaining. Burks’ 3 gave the Knights a 78-76 lead with 34 seconds left, and he forced a turnover on the next possession. Themus Fulks split a pair of free throws for UCF with six seconds to go before Bryce Ford missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Jamichael Stillwell added 14 points and Fulks finished with 12 for UCF (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). John Bol grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kugel and Stillwell had nine apiece.

Maurice Odum made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Arizona State (11-10, 2-6). Anthony Johnson scored 12 points and Ford added 11.

An Odum 3-pointer with about six minutes left in the first half sparked a 15-6 surge to give Arizona State a 33-28 advantage, and the Sun Devils took a 39-35 lead into the break. Arizona State used a 23-11 run to take its largest lead, 70-58, with 6:09 remaining.

It was Arizona State’s first game at Orlando in the series.

Arizona State: Hosts top-ranked Arizona on Saturday.

UCF: At home against No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday.

