Kintavious Dozier scores 31 to lead Alabama A&M over Jackson State 100-91

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 31 points to lead Alabama A&M over Jackson State 100-91 on Monday night.

Dozier shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). James Graham added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koron Davis made 11 of 12 free throws, scoring 15 with six rebounds.

Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers (3-13, 2-1) with a career-high 39 points and 10 assists. It was his third straight game with 30-plus points. Tamarion Hoover added 15 points. Dorian McMillian had 14 points and seven rebounds.

