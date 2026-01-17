Kansas State hand No. 17 Texas Tech first loss with 65-59 win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Four players scored in double figures as the Kansas State women used a dominant team rebounding…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Four players scored in double figures as the Kansas State women used a dominant team rebounding performance to beat previously undefeated No. 17 Texas Tech 65-59 on Saturday.

Tess Heal led the Wildcats (10-9, 3-3 Big 12) with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Gina Garcia, Jordan Speiser and Taryn Sides all scored 11 points. Speiser led with seven rebounds and added two steals.

The Wildcats dominated the Lady Raiders (19-1, 6-1) by a margin of 46-20 on the glass, leading to a 28-14 advantage on points in the paint, and a 14-3 advantage on second-chance points. That rebounding negated the Lady Raiders’ 18-10 advantage on turnovers, leading to a 18-5 advantage on points off turnovers.

Bailey Maupin had 18 points and two steals for the Lady Raiders. Jada Malone added 15, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line. Snudda Collins had 12 to go with two blocks.

NO. TCU 78, ARIZONA 62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 16 points, Clara Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds and TCU extended its home winning streak to 37 games with a victory over Arizona.

The Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) tied No. 4 Texas for the nation’s longest current home winning streak while holding a 30th consecutive opponent under 70 points. The last team to score 70 against TCU was the Wildcats in their 85-73 loss at home last February.

Miles was 1 of 8 from 3-point range, but her only make broke a 35-35 tie and put the Horned Frogs up for good in the third quarter. The graduate transfer from Notre Dame had seven assists while finishing 4 of 14 from the field and making all seven of her free throws.

Sumayah Sugapong scored 17 points and Achol Magot added 12 for the Wildcats (10-7, 1-5), who were outscored 50-32 in the second half after leading 30-28 at the break.

TCU scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 66-48 lead. Miles assisted on a 3-pointer from Donovyn Hunter, before Veronica Sheffey forced an Arizona timeout with a steal and layup. Hunter scored 12 points, and Sheffey had 11.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 69, BYU 58

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Taliah Scott racked up 25 points, Bella Fontleroy added 12, and the Baylor Lady Bears rolled by BYU, to pick up their sixth straight victory.

The Bears (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) have not lost since Dec. 21, when they fell to then-unranked Texas Tech (who now ranks at No. 17).

Baylor did not trail for the entirety of the game, opening on an 18-4 run in the first quarter and maintaining a double-digit lead for much of the first half.

BYU cut the lead to as little as three points in the second half, but Baylor kept the edge throughout. Scott scored 12 points in the fourth, including seven straight points in just over a minute of game time down the stretch, to close out the win.

Scott was 8-for-21 shooting (5-for-14 from deep), dished out five assists and grabbed six rebounds. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs hauled in nine rebounds, but BYU held the advantage on the glass 40-39. 15 of Baylor’s 25 baskets came off assists.

Delaney Gibb paced the Cougars (14-4, 3-3) with 20 points, but struggled from the floor (7-for-21) before fouling out late.

NO. 22 PRINCETON 69, DARTMOUTH 41

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ashley Chea scored 16 points, Fadima Tall added 15 and Skye Belker chipped in with 14, and Princeton jumped out early to cruise past Dartmouth for the Tigers’ 13th straight win.

Chea shot 5 of 13 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers. Tall and Belker combined for 12-of-25 shooting. Emily Eadie grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points, three assists and two blocks for Princeton (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League).

The Tigers shot 40% (27 of 68) from the floor and held Dartmouth to 27% (14 of 51) shooting while forcing 18 turnovers.

Reserves Nina Minicozzi and Debra Hill lead Dartmouth (9-7, 0-3) with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Olivia Austin grabbed 10 rebounds but missed her only field-goal attempt. The Big Green has lost five of their last six games.

