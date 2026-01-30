Jones, CSU Fullerton Titans host the UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos (15-4, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-9, 7-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (15-4, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-9, 7-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cristina Jones and CSU Fullerton host Olivia Bradley and UCSB in Big West action Saturday.

The Titans are 6-5 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is sixth in college basketball with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 4.4 offensive boards.

The Gauchos have gone 7-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Pearson is averaging 6.3 points and 2.6 steals for the Titans. Jones is averaging 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

Madison Naro is averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Gauchos. Bradley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 17.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

