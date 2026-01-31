Live Radio
Jennings’ 33 lead Appalachian State past Troy 66-44

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 7:02 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kasen Jennings’ 33 points led Appalachian State past Troy 66-44 on Saturday.

Jennings also had three steals for the Mountaineers (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Dodd scored 11 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Trojans (15-8, 8-3) were led in scoring by Theo Seng, who finished with 13 points.

