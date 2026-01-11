Jaden Zimmerman, Asim Jones help Quinnipiac defeat Sacred Heart 70-60

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman had 18 points and Asim Jones posted a double-double to lead Quinnipiac to a…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman had 18 points and Asim Jones posted a double-double to lead Quinnipiac to a 70-60 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Zimmerman also had three steals for the Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jones totaled 15 points and a career-high 12 assists for his second double-double this season. Keith Mcknight had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor.

Anquan Hill had 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks to lead the Pioneers (5-13, 1-6), who have lost six in a row. Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 17 points and seven rebounds. Dashon Gittens ahad seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

