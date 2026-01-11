Live Radio
Jaden Zimmerman, Asim Jones help Quinnipiac defeat Sacred Heart 70-60

The Associated Press

January 11, 2026, 4:57 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman had 18 points and Asim Jones posted a double-double to lead Quinnipiac to a 70-60 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Zimmerman also had three steals for the Bobcats (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jones totaled 15 points and a career-high 12 assists for his second double-double this season. Keith Mcknight had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor.

Anquan Hill had 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks to lead the Pioneers (5-13, 1-6), who have lost six in a row. Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 17 points and seven rebounds. Dashon Gittens ahad seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

