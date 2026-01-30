Jacobs leads Southern against Alcorn State after 22-point game

Southern Jaguars (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 2-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-16, 2-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Alcorn State after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 80-69 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State gives up 85.4 points and has been outscored by 19.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Southern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alcorn State scores 66.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 79.0 Southern gives up. Southern’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (51.3%).

The Braves and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fazl Oshodi is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.4 points. Jacobs is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

