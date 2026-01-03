Isaiah Johnson scores 19 for Colorado in 95-89 win over Arizona State to open Big 12 play

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 19 points and Sebastian Rancik added 18 for Colorado in a 95-89 win…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 19 points and Sebastian Rancik added 18 for Colorado in a 95-89 win over Arizona State in the Big 12 conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Buffaloes (11-3) went into the break up by 10 and maintained control for the majority of the second half. A 10-0 run by the Sun Devils (9-5) gave them an 81-80 lead with 3:50 left to play, Arizona State’s first lead since 13:28 into the game.

Arizona State found itself in foul trouble for the rest of the game, resulting in 14 points from the line for Colorado in the final minutes. Anthony Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 22.6 seconds left to make it a one-score game for the Sun Devils, but another foul sent Johnson to the line for the Buffaloes to keep them ahead.

Colorado shot 81% (25 of 31) from the free-throw line in the second half.

Barrington Hargress scored 17 for Colorado and Bangot Dak added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Maurice Odum led Arizona State with 21 points and 12 assists. Massamba Diop and Johnson both scored 20 and Allen Mukeba added 16 points before fouling out.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts Utah on Jan. 7.

Arizona State: Visits No. 10 BYU on Jan. 7.

