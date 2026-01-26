Iowa’s Taylor McCabe suffers ACL tear shortly before sister Peyton is hurt during Drake’s game

Taylor McCabe of eighth-ranked Iowa sustained a season-ending left knee injury during a game against Ohio State in Iowa City…

Taylor McCabe of eighth-ranked Iowa sustained a season-ending left knee injury during a game against Ohio State in Iowa City on Sunday. Her sister, Peyton McCabe, injured her right ankle in Drake’s game against Murray State in Des Moines and had to be helped off the court less than two hours later.

Iowa on Monday announced that Taylor McCabe tore her ACL and would undergo surgery. A Drake spokesman said he had not received an update on the severity of Peyton McCabe’s injury.

“This isn’t how I imagined my senior season ending, but adversity has always been part of the game,” Taylor McCabe said. “I’m committed to my recovery and to supporting my teammates in every way I can the rest of this season. I’m grateful for the love and encouragement from my coaches, teammates and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey at the University of Iowa.”

Taylor, a senior from Fremont, Nebraska, was on the 2023 and 2024 teams that reached the national championship game. She started 39 of the past 54 games, including all 20 this season. She has made 40.7% of her career 3-point attempts, tied for best in program history, and was averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Taylor posted on X that her sister suffered a “severe” injury and asked followers to send “well wishes and prayers” to Peyton.

Peyton, a sophomore from Blair, Nebraska, had seen her role increase in recent games. She had five points and two assists in 16 minutes before she was injured and was averaging 1.1 points and 2.4 assists per game.

