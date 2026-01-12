Incarnate Word plays SFA, aims to break road skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-3, 6-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-3, 6-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will look to break its eight-game road skid when the Cardinals visit SFA.

The Lumberjacks have gone 8-0 in home games. SFA is 11-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 3-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 5.1.

SFA scores 79.0 points, 6.9 more per game than the 72.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game SFA allows.

The Lumberjacks and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.