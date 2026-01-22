Hurley scores 30, Vermont knocks off UMass-Lowell 77-68

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 30 points to lead Vermont over UMass-Lowell 77-68 on Thursday. Hurley shot 10…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 30 points to lead Vermont over UMass-Lowell 77-68 on Thursday.

Hurley shot 10 for 19 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (12-8, 4-1 America East Conference). Gus Yalden added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ben Johnson had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Angel Montas led the way for the River Hawks (8-12, 3-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Xavier Spencer added 13 points for UMass-Lowell. Darrel Yepdo had 12 points and five assists.

