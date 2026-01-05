Hupstead, Texas Southern Tigers take on the Grambling Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-7, 1-0 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Antonio Munoz and Grambling host Troy Hupstead and Texas Southern in SWAC play.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Grambling is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

Grambling scores 72.5 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 84.9 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 71.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 72.4 Grambling gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Munoz is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hupstead is averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.