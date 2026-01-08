Hubbard scores 22 as Abilene Christian secures 84-80 win over Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard’s 22 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Tarleton State 84-80 on Thursday. Hubbard also contributed…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard’s 22 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Tarleton State 84-80 on Thursday.

Hubbard also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (10-6, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rich Smith shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Cade Hornecker went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Dior Johnson finished with 33 points and two steals for the Texans (11-6, 2-2), shooting 9 of 19 and making all 15 free throws to go with two steals. Kade Douglas added 13 points and three steals, while Chris Mpaka had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Wildcats led 46-38 at the half after opening the game on a 9-0 run, in a wire-to-wire win. Their lead grew to as much as 13 in the second half, and fell to two points inside the final minute. Smith’s four free throws in the final minute secured the win.

