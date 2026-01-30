Howard hosts Morris and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (10-13, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-9, 2-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (10-13, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-9, 2-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Howard after Jaquel Morris scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 79-78 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. Howard averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Anthony McComb III averaging 4.6.

Howard’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Cotton is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 7.7 points. Cedric Taylor III is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

McComb is averaging 16.9 points for the Spartans. Jordan Leaks is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

