Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hinton scores 26 as…

Hinton scores 26 as Harvard knocks off Yale 67-65

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 9:29 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Robert Hinton had 26 points in Harvard’s 67-65 victory against Yale on Saturday.

Hinton shot 9 of 16 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Crimson (12-9, 5-2 Ivy League). Chandler Pigge scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Thomas Batties III finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 5-2) were led in scoring by Trevor Mullin, who finished with 21 points. Yale also got 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Nick Townsend.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up