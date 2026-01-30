Hawaii hosts Long Beach State after Jones-Brown’s 29-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (3-17, 2-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-9, 5-5 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (3-17, 2-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-9, 5-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Hawaii after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 29 points in Long Beach State’s 75-72 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Wahine are 8-5 in home games. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Imani Perez leads the Rainbow Wahine with 6.5 boards.

The Beach are 2-8 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks seventh in the Big West with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Jones-Brown averaging 7.7.

Hawaii’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Beach meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keiara Curtis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Bailey Flavell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kennan Ka is averaging 6.2 points for the Beach. Jones-Brown is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

