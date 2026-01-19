Live Radio
Harvard defeats Pennsylvania 64-63

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 5:08 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II and Tey Barbour each had 17 points in Harvard’s 64-63 win against Pennsylvania on Monday.

Barbour made a basket with 13 seconds left to extend Harvard’s lead to 64-59.

Batties also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Crimson (10-8, 3-1 Ivy League). Barbour shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Robert Hinton shot 5 for 13 to finish with 11 points.

Ethan Roberts led the way for the Quakers (9-8, 2-2) with 27 points and two steals. AJ Levine added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. TJ Power also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

