Harvard defeats Pennsylvania 64-63

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II and Tey Barbour each had 17 points in Harvard’s 64-63 win against Pennsylvania on…

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II and Tey Barbour each had 17 points in Harvard’s 64-63 win against Pennsylvania on Monday.

Barbour made a basket with 13 seconds left to extend Harvard’s lead to 64-59.

Batties also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Crimson (10-8, 3-1 Ivy League). Barbour shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Robert Hinton shot 5 for 13 to finish with 11 points.

Ethan Roberts led the way for the Quakers (9-8, 2-2) with 27 points and two steals. AJ Levine added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. TJ Power also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.