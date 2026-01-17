Griffiths and the Temple Owls host conference foe Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Temple in AAC action Sunday.

The Temple Owls have gone 8-1 at home. Temple averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 4-1 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic is third in the AAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Devin Vanterpool averaging 6.8.

Temple averages 75.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.9 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Temple Owls and Florida Atlantic Owls meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Griffiths averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Derrian Ford is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

