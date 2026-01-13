Green leads Tulsa against Charlotte after 34-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-3, 1-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-8, 3-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-3, 1-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-8, 3-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Charlotte after David Green scored 34 points in Tulsa’s 93-78 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The 49ers are 7-3 in home games. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Green averaging 3.9.

Charlotte makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Tulsa has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Arden Conyers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.