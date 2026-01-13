Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh after Reeves’ 23-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-7, 1-3 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-7, 1-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh after Kowacie Reeves scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 91-81 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-2 in home games. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 0-3 in conference games. Pittsburgh averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 16.1 points. Lamar Washington is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

