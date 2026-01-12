Georgetown takes on Creighton on 3-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-7, 4-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-7, 4-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown comes into the matchup with Creighton as losers of three in a row.

The Bluejays have gone 7-2 in home games. Creighton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 1-4 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Creighton scores 77.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 5.5 more points per game (77.1) than Creighton gives up (71.6).

The Bluejays and Hoyas match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is averaging 12 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Mack averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. KJ Lewis is shooting 35.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.