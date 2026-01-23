George Mason takes on Rhode Island, looks for 4th straight road win

George Mason Patriots (18-1, 6-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-8, 2-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (18-1, 6-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-8, 2-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Patriots take on Rhode Island.

The Rams have gone 6-4 at home. Rhode Island has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 6-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Rhode Island averages 72.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 67.0 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 assists. Riley Allenspach is averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.