Garrett leads Oakland against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 4-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7…

Cleveland State Vikings (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 4-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -14.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Cleveland State after Isaac Garrett scored 30 points in Oakland’s 96-73 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-0 at home. Oakland has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings have gone 1-4 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Preist Ryan averaging 2.2.

Oakland’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Vikings match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Garrett is averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Tre Beard is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.